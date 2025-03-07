Following London Knights' defenseman Cam Allen's guilty plea on Thursday, the OHL has confirmed that he will be reinstated following a 15-game suspension.

Allen was charged with impaired driving following a single vehicle collision on Feb 8. in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Clayton Walk.

Officers found a running but unoccupied vehicle with blood on the driver's side.

The OHL said that Allen will be reinstated to play in the league following his 15-game suspension, which ends Sunday, March 16, meaning he would be eligible to return for a game in Windsor against the Spitfires.

Allen has already sat out ten games, with five remaining.

As part of his sentencing, Justice Wendy Harris-Bentley sentenced Allen and placed him on two years probation, ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service, attend alcohol counselling, and gave him a two-year driving prohibition.

The OHL also requires that Allen enroll in mandatory substance abuse counselling, an associated treatment plan, an accountability program, and community service to the hockey community.

Upon his return to the league on Sunday, Allen will be under probation-his return is contingent upon participation in the OHL's required programs and services.

Allen also received a $4,000 fine and a $1,200 victim surcharge fine in his sentencing on Thursday.

- with files from CTV's Kate Otterbein