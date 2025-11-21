The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs after he swung his stick at the head of an opposing player last week.

Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for slashing with 2:11 remaining in the third period against the Oshawa Generals for the incident on Nov. 14 and had previously been suspended indefinitely.

Generals defenceman Brady Blaseg was cut by the slash and received on-ice attention from a trainer. He left the ice under his own power but would not return. Blaseg did dress in the Generals next game on Nov. 16.

The OHL said Friday’s suspension follows a comprehensive review of the incident by the OHL Department of Player Safety that incorporated video, game reports, interviews and submissions from both Clubs. The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenseless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL.

As part of this sanction, Dragusica will be required to complete a League-mandated education, counselling and community service program and appear before a Reinstatement Panel before being eligible to apply for reinstatement for the 2026–27 season.