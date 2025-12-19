The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced a new league-wide partnership with WFCU Credit Union (WFCU).

Under this new agreement, WFCU becomes the Official Financial Institution of the OHL.

According to both organizations, this will reinforce the dedication to supporting local communities and foster opportunities for fans across Ontario.

As part of this partnership, WFCU will receive exclusive sponsorship rights with the OHL and a number of assets designed to enhance fan engagement and build brand visibility throughout the league.

These initiatives will be featured in key OHL markets, including the arenas of the Barrie Colts, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, North Bay Battalion, Oshawa Generals, and Peterborough Petes.

WFCU is also launching a scholarship program designed to assist OHL athletes in achieving both their athletic and educational goals.

Eddie Francis, President and CEO of the WFCU Credit Union, says they're really excited.

"Both organizations - the WFCU and the OHL - share similar values, share a similar purpose in terms of developing communities, and supporting communities. And in return, WFCU will be able to work with the OHL providing scholarships, financial literacy, and support for the players and for the development of the players."

He says it was the right time to expand.

"We've been in partnership with the OHL for some time now through our commitment to the Windsor Spitfires, and the support of sport, and support of community events and community driven initiatives. The fact that we are now Ontario-wide, WFCU Credit Union now has branches in 20 communities across Ontario, the timing was just right for us to expand our relationship with the OHL."

Francis says this will allow the WFCU to continue to grow.

"There are 20 communities that appreciate, and have a better understanding of what WFCU Credit Union is, and the services that we provide. The fact that 20 communities have a relationship with us as an organization, as their primary choice in banking, it provides us the opportunity now to grow that relationship."

For over 20 years, WFCU has supported the Windsor Spitfires, one of the league's most storied franchises.

The WFCU Credit Union purchased naming rights for the WFCU Centre - the home of the Spitfires - in 2006. The arena officially opened in December 2008.