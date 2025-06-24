The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating a fire in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent fire says crews were called to the 400-block of Grand Avenue East Monday night for a multi-unit structure fire.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames coming from the residence.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews quickly got the fire under control and put it out.

The fire service says there is heat exposure damage including melted vinyl siding to the residence.

Damage is pegged at $200,000.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.