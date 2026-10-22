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Officials to provide update on fatal fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

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The Canadian Press
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Wainwright residents pay their respects to soldiers directly involved in the tragedy

Wainwright residents pay their respects to soldiers directly involved in the tragedy

Remembering the soldiers killed at CFB Wainwright

Remembering the soldiers killed at CFB Wainwright

Four soldiers dead, 39 injured as military and RCMP investigate the tragedy

Four soldiers dead, 39 injured as military and RCMP investigate the tragedy

‘A tough time for all folks in military uniform’: Canada’s top soldier on CFB Wainwright incident

‘A tough time for all folks in military uniform’: Canada’s top soldier on CFB Wainwright incident

‘In Canada we take care of one another:’ PM Carney

‘In Canada we take care of one another:’ PM Carney

CFB Wainwright fire: 'Not normal for a fire to move a kilometre in 30 to 60 seconds'

CFB Wainwright fire: 'Not normal for a fire to move a kilometre in 30 to 60 seconds'

Published: 

EDMONTON — Officials are set to provide an update today about a devastating fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta that left four soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland of the 1st Canadian Division has said Saturday’s blaze began as a grass fire, but a violent windstorm sent flames racing toward soldiers training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

The fire initially sent 39 wounded to various hospitals, and officials said Wednesday that number was down to 27, with 13 in critical condition.

Roughly 150 people attended a vigil late Wednesday at a church in the nearby town of Wainwright, Alta., southeast of Edmonton.

This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, O... This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory credit) (HO)

Prayers were said, songs were sung and the names of those killed were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Mayor Bruce Pugh says the last few days have been tough, but activities at the base have started to return to normal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22. 2026.

The Canadian Press