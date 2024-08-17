The revitalization of Wheatley continues moving forward, and officials are inviting residents to provide feedback at an event later today.

Chatham-Kent Economic Development Services and the Wheatley Task Force are hosting the second of two summer community consultations to discuss Wheatley's Revitalization Plan.



Officials say these consultations aim to gather insights, ideas, and aspirations from residents, business owners, and newcomers alike, in effort to collaboratively shape the future of Wheatley.



The consultation is taking place at the Village Resource Centre, located at 108 Talbot Trail Road East in Wheatley, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Following the discussion, a community barbeque is set to start at 12:00 pm at the same location.



The engagement presents an opportunity for residents to contribute to the development of Wheatley's future and inform community priorities in the Revitalization Plan.



Kyra Knapp, Economic Development Officer for Wheatley, says residents are encouraged to actively participate and share their perspectives on both aspirations and concerns.



"We've already sort of done the blue sky session, like very high level. What we're looking to see in this session is more drove down to what do we want our downtown core to look like? Making sure that everything that we're doing is informed by the community and their vision and hopes for what Wheatley will look like," she said.



Knapp says they were very pleased with how the first session went and being able to hear about people's hopes and dreams for the future of the community.



"What they're looking for not only sort of physically in the community, but ideologically I suppose and the values the community has. The ideas of inclusivity and accessibility, and making sure that people feel welcome in the community. It's just so quintessentially Wheatley, just such a lovely welcoming community."



She says they've been predominately getting feedback from Chatham-Kent residents, people who live in Wheatley, but they're also looking at what would make it a viable place for visitors.



"As part of the broader community consultation process we did a resident's survey, but also a visitor's survey and a seasonal resident's survey. We're really hoping to get information and opinions from a bunch of different people, but ultimately the community and folks that live there really are the backbone and the foundational piece of what that revitalization is going to look like," Knapp said.



Knapp says right now they're in the middle of drafting a community development plan based on data they've received over the past six months or so. Following that, they will be going out to quote for someone the urban visioning.



Anyone in the community looking for more information and progress announcements can find them online.

