A 32-year-old man is facing charges following an early morning incident that involved two alleged assaults, multiple vehicle collisions, and an attempt to flee from officers.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 6600 block of Baseline Road.

Two men reportedly got into an argument, which escalated when one man allegedly assaulted the other.

A woman attempted to intervene and was also assaulted. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect then got into a vehicle and drove away, despite being under a court-ordered driving prohibition.

As he left the property, the vehicle struck a parked car in the driveway and then hit the front door of the home, causing structural damage. The suspect then fled the area.

An officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and sped away. The vehicle was later found abandoned on 9th Concession Road near County Road 17.

Officers later located the suspect hiding in a concealed attic space at a Windsor residence.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with:

Two counts of assault

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Flight from a peace officer

Failure to comply with release order

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.