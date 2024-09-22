A Chatham man sitting in jail on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court and breach of probation is facing new charges after a police officer was assaulted.

The man was being held pending a bail hearing, and on Saturday Sept. 21, the man was advised in bail court he would be released on bail on a Form 11 release.



Police say the man reacted to this information by allegedly causing damage to the cell block area.



The man was advised he would be further charged with mischief if he continued the behavior.



That's when police say the man reacted by spitting on the responding officer.



A 41-year-old was kept in custody held pending new charges.

