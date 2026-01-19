OSHAWA — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an officer and a suspect were shot while responding to what police have said was a call about an armed person in Oshawa.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says Durham Regional Police Service officers responded to a mental health call at a home on Cedar Street in Oshawa on Sunday morning, and encountered a 27-year-old man with a knife.

The SIU says there was an interaction, and one officer fired their weapon multiple times.

It says the man was struck, and so was a police officer.

Both were transported to hospital, the release says, and were reported to be in stable condition.

The SIU says it does not appear that the man had a firearm.

Durham Regional Police said in a social media post earlier Sunday its officers responded to an armed person call, and that during the interaction, an officer and the suspect were shot.

It said the injured officer was taken to a Toronto area hospital in critical but stable condition, while the suspect was also taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"I'm relieved to hear the officer who was shot is in stable condition and I'm praying they make a full recovery," Premier Doug Ford wrote in a Sunday social media post.

A follow-up post from the force said the Special Investigations Unit would provide all further updates, and that any questions should be directed to the SIU.

The Special Investigations Unit is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The Police Association of Ontario said it was praying for the officer.

"This is yet another reminder of the risks that our members face while protecting the communities they serve," the association said on social media.