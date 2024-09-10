A driver from the GTA was arrested in Leamington Saturday morning following a traffic stop for stunt driving.

Provincial police were patrolling Mersea Road 1 and observed a vehicle travelling over 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.



Police say the driver initially failed to stop for police, however the vehicle did come to a stop at which time a traffic stop was initiated.



The driver allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officer, resulting in the officer having to use their taser to gain control and make the arrest.



A 36-year-old man from North York has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, resist peace officer, flight from peace officer and drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed.



The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

