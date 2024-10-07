A unit formed to track and arrest repeat and violent offenders who violate their bail conditions has apprehended 42 people since it was launched by police in Windsor and LaSalle.

According to a release from Windsor police, since the Offender Management Unit was created in March 2024, bail compliance officers have apprehended 42 offenders on a total of 72 charges.

The individuals arrested were initially charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, human trafficking, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and firearms offences.

Seven of the offenders were on bail for charges involving intimate partner violence or IPV.

The team actively monitors 127 offenders currently out on bail, including 11 individuals who have been charged with IPV-related offences.

Additionally, police say the number of offenders out on GPS monitoring has increased from 5 to 25 since the team’s inception.

The Offender Management Unit is a partnership between Windsor Police and the LaSalle Police Service and is staffed by three full-time officers, one part-time officer, and a civilian crime analyst.

The Offender Management Unit is supported through a $2,276,437 grant from the Government of Ontario as part of the provincial government's $112 million investment to strengthen Ontario's bail system and ensure high-risk and repeat violent offenders comply with their bail conditions.

To report an individual who is not complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.