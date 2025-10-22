The Windsor Police Service says the Offender Management Unit (OMU) has exceeded provincial expectations — cracking down on high-risk offenders, reducing bail violations, and bolstering public safety across the region.

The OMU, launched in March 2024, is a joint initiative between the Windsor and LaSalle police , that monitors individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring.

The team is supported through a $2.2 million provincial grant under Ontario’s Bail Compliance Strategy, a government effort to strengthen bail supervision and reduce reoffending.

Statistics for the OMU from the last 19 months include:

239 bail compliance checks, more than 70 per cent above the provincial benchmark

483 offenders monitored, a 589 per cent increase over target

149 offenders arrested

160 offenders tracked by electronic monitoring, including 52 active cases

So far this year, the OMU has made 91 arrests, including 61 bail offenders and 14 sureties (people responsible for supervising someone on bail) for breaches. Many were originally charged with serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence.

The OMU’s proactive, intelligence-led approach has also made policing more efficient: GPS-related calls for service dropped 57%, saving patrol officers an estimated 270 calls. This means officers can now focus more on urgent incidents and high-priority investigations, improving overall response effectiveness.

"The Offender Management Unit is enhancing how we keep our community safe," said Inspector David DeLuca.

"By closely monitoring high-risk offenders and acting quickly on breaches, we’re preventing crime before it happens, reducing strain on patrol officers, and ensuring our resources are focused where they’re needed most."