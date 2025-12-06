An off-duty Windsor police officer is facing impaired driving charges.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, the Windsor Police Service (WPS) says officers observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Tecumseh Road East, where a lone man appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

When officers attempted to speak with him, police allege that the driver woke up and fled a high rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle was not pursued in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was found a short distance away with the driver allegedly again asleep behind the wheel.

Constable Sean Rhoads has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol in the blood, and fleeing from police.

WPS said Cst. Rhoads is currently suspended with pay.