An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged following a traffic stop in the city.

On Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and North Service Road East.



Police say the motorist refused to take a roadside screening test and was taken into custody.



Constable Sean Rhoads is charged with failure to provide a breath sample. Police say he has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.



As the matter is now before the court, Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information at this time.

