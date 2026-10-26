Off-duty officer intervenes in theft

An off-duty officer in Windsor is getting the credit for nabbing a suspected thief.

Police say Sgt. Trevor Snyder was getting a haircut last Friday when he saw a chase.

A man had reportedly stolen property from the victim and threatened to kill him.

Police say Snyder identified himself as an officer and while intervening, the suspect tried to hit him, but was detained until on-duty officers arrived.

A 43-year old is charged with robbery and uttering threats to cause death.

Police say Sgt. Snyder’s actions on his day off are a reflection of his commitment to the police service.