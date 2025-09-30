An investigation is underway into an odour of gas in Wheatley.

It was detected Tuesday morning behind the library branch on Talbot Road West.

Crews are on scene investigating and will be fencing off the area out of an abundance of caution.

Small amounts of gas in the soil have been detected, however the municipality says there is no risk to public at this time.

There was an odour investigation in June of this year that led to an evacuation.