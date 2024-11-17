Essex County OPP say a home invasion was the reason behind an increased police presence in Leamington Saturday.
Police responded to a home on Robson Road just after 5 a.m.
It was reported that two unknown individuals entered the residence and confronted two occupants.
Police say both occupants suffered minor injuries during the altercation.
Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.
The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Provincial police would like to hear from anyone with tips at 1-888-310-1122.