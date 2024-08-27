LONDON - Oasis will reunite for a tour, the Britpop band known for their timeless hits like "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Champagne Supernova" announced Tuesday.

The tour will end a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.



With the announcement, the Britpop progenitors ended a few days of fan speculation following social media posts from the band and the Gallagher brothers.



After years of rocky relations, Oasis split in 2009.



Liam and Noel Gallagher have long had an antagonistic relationship with one another, reportedly not speaking to one another for years.

