TORONTO - Britpop giants Oasis have added Toronto to its reunion tour.

The band kicks off the North American leg of their world tour at Rogers Stadium on Aug. 24, 2025.



It's the first show officially scheduled for the open-air venue after its construction was announced last week.



Liam and Noel Gallagher also announced shows in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Los Angeles and Mexico City, with U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opening all dates.



The "Wonderwall" hitmakers sold out their entire U.K. and Ireland tour almost immediately.



Presale registration is open on the band's website until 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with general ticket sales beginning at noon local time on Friday.

