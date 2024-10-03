TORONTO - Recently reunited British rock group Oasis has expanded its North American tour, adding a second Toronto show to kick off the leg.

Liam and Noel Gallagher were originally scheduled to play a single night on Aug. 24, but will now also play Aug. 25 following "unprecedented demand."



On Wednesday Oasis also added an additional show in East Rutherford, N.J., Los Angeles and Mexico City, with U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opening on all dates.



Presale opens Thursday for fans who successfully registered, while the general sale for all dates begins Friday.



Meanwhile, Ticketmaster Canada is warning fans that no tickets for the tour are available at this time after several tickets appeared on some resale sites.



The ticket agency calls this practice "speculative ticketing," where scalpers sell fans an IOU for tickets that have yet to be acquired.

