(New York, NY) -- The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams.

ESPN reports the Las Vegas Raiders are sending over Adams in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick that could be bumped up to a second-round selection.



Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers played with Adams for the first eight season of his career with the Green Bay Packers.



With a two and four record, the latest trade is an attempt to reenergize the Jets' offense.

— with files from MetroSource