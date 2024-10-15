(New York, NY) -- The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams.
ESPN reports the Las Vegas Raiders are sending over Adams in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick that could be bumped up to a second-round selection.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers played with Adams for the first eight season of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
With a two and four record, the latest trade is an attempt to reenergize the Jets' offense.
