Windsor police are releasing updated statistics for the Nurse Police Team (NPT) for the first two months of 2026.

The NPT responded to 510 calls for service between Jan. 1 and March 9.

Here are more highlights during that time:

- Diverted 138 individuals from the Emergency Department (a 65 per cent increase from last year)

- Made 90 referrals to substance use and mental health providers (a 56 per cent increase)

- Addressed 33 substance-related wounds (a 32 per cent increase)

- Distributed 140 harm reduction kits (a 98 per cent increase)

Police say these results show the NPT’s expanding role in supporting vulnerable individuals, connecting them to care, and reducing pressure on hospital emergency departments.

The NPT is a partnership between the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital that pairs a police officer with a registered nurse to respond to calls involving substance use and other health concerns.