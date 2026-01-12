Windsor police have released statistics for The Nurse Police Team (NPT) for 2025.

It’s a partnership between the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital, which pairs nurses with frontline police officers, supports people struggling with substance use and mental health challenges.

Here’s the impact of the NPT in 2025:

- 2,968 calls for service supporting those in crisis, who need immediate medical attention.

- 604 people diverted from the emergency department, helping free up officers and hospital staff for urgent emergencies.

- 202 substance-related wounds treated, providing care where it’s needed most and preventing serious complications.

- 397 referrals made to community support and resources, ensuring people get the specialized assistance they need.