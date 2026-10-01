Nurse Police Team and Crisis Response Team respond to 4,300 calls this year

(A bullet proof vest to be worn by nurses taking part in the new Nurse and Police Team (NPT) pilot program being launched by Windsor Regional Hospital and the Windsor Police Service. May 4, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson))

Windsor police are releasing the latest statistics for the Nurse Police Team and Crisis Response Team for 2026.

Since January 2026, the Windsor Police Service’s Nurse Police Team (NPT) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) have responded to 4,300 calls for service across Windsor, including 1,896 in the downtown area.

Police say as part of their high-visibility work downtown and across the city, these specialized teams support people experiencing mental health, substance-use and other crises.

“They help de-escalate situations, provide immediate support, and connect people with ongoing resources and services,” according to a social media post form police.

The NPT is a partnership between police and Windsor Regional Hospital. The CRT is a partnership between police and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.