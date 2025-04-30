Numerous travellers got themselves into trouble with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge over the past couple of weeks.

On April 18 at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized a set of brass knuckles from a U.S. resident. A penalty of $500 was issued.

On April 19 at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, a U.S. resident was arrested after officers seized a firearm, 13 rounds of ammunition, and a magazine, 5 g of cannabis and 10.5 g of THC gummies. A $1,500 penalty was issued and the traveller refused entry.

That same day at the Ambassador Bridge, another U.S. resident was arrested after officers seized a firearm, an over-capacity magazine and ten rounds of ammunition. The traveller was refused entry and issued a $1,000 fine.

Also on April 19 at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized a stun gun, 14 g of cannabis, 1 g of hashish and 192.9 g of various THC gummies from a U.S. resident, who was arrested. The individual was arrested, and returned to the U.S. before they paid a $1,380 penalty.

The next say, also at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized an over-capacity magazine and 47 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident. CBSA says they paid a $500 fine.

The CBSA reminds travellers that undeclared weapons can lead to seizure, fines and charges.