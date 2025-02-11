Voting for the upcoming provincial election has already begun, and there are ways you can vote ahead of time.

While the official election date isn't until February 27, there are a number of ways for voters to cast their ballots early.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for a snap election on January 28 - despite the fact that an election wasn't supposed to be held until June 2026.

Some voting areas will allow for special ballots to be cast which is already open, however advanced voting will be open between February 20 and February 22, those looking to vote by mail will need to apply to do so, or voters can head to the polls on election day.

Greg Flood, Manager and Media Outreach with Elections Ontario, says those looking to vote now can do so through a special ballot.

"The way that works is you go in, you receive a ballot, you then write the candidates name on the ballot, and that will be considered your official vote in the upcoming election. Then the advance voting does start February 20, the 21, and the 22, they'll be dedicated times for people to go to advanced voting locations in their electoral districts."

He says they're trying to give voters a range of opportunities to cast their ballot,

"The early election we're obviously trying to tackle that the best we can from the Elections Ontario perspective. We're looking at 10.8 million electors across this province who we're hoping will get out and vote in the election. So, we're providing as many opportunities as we can to those electors."

Flood says voters are encouraged to check that they're registered.

"That is a great opportunity for anybody who wants to make sure they're on the official registry, that could be new Canadians, somebody who may be turning 18 before February the 27th."

Ford has stating his reasoning for calling the election is due to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Those looking for information on where to vote, and who is running, can find more information by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner