A number of charges have been laid following a domestic disturbance in Chatham-Kent.

On May 3, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a domestic disturbance at a residential address in Chatham involving two individuals, a 27-year-old man from Sarnia and a 28-year-old woman from Chatham.

As a result, the man was charged with five counts of assault and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

A court date was scheduled and the man was released with conditions - including no direct or indirect contact with the victim, and to not attend any location where the victim lives, work, or attends school.

On the evening of May 4, police responded to the same location after receiving a report that the individual had been seen in a parking lot near the victim's home. Officers arrived and searched the area, but was unable to locate him or the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the individual had made multiple attempts to contact the victim and was present at her house, which violated his release conditions. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 30, Sarnia Police located the man. He was arrested and charged with three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters, where he is currently being held for bail.