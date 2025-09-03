The number of homes sold so far in 2025 is down compared to the same period last year.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is reporting year-to-date sales are down 3.2 per cent with 3,402 homes sold so far this year compared to 3,516 by this time in 2024.

Year-over-year sales are down, with 430 homes sold this past August compared to 463 in August 2024, a 7.1 per cent decrease.

Market activity is up 13.32 per cent through a year-over-year increase in available listings in August, with 1,157 homes on the market compared to 1,021 in August 2024.

Year-to-date listings are also up 13.1 per cent with 9,104 available listings so far this year.

The average sales price was $565,785 in August, a 3.91 per cent decrease over the average price of $588,824 in August 2024.

Year-to-date, the average sales price is $573,993, only slightly below the average price of $575,593 posted by this time last year.