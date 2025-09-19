The number of tuberculosis cases in Windsor-Essex so far this year has already surpassed the total number of cases across the region in all of last year.

As of September 18, 21 active cases have already been identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, including at least five among International Agriculture Workers (IAW).

A health unit report says recent data shows a troubling rise in TB cases in Windsor-Essex County after the region recorded a 70 per cent increase in active TB cases in 2024 compared to the previous year, jumping from 10 cases to 17 cases last year.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh says this is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Globally, treatment and diagnosis of TB were delayed for two or three years, and that's why we see an expansion of TB in the world," he says.

The report says this underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and timely intervention to curb transmission and prevent long-term health consequences.

TB is a disease caused by bacteria that enter the body through the air you breathe and cause an infection, usually in the lungs.

Sometimes infections can happen in other parts of the body, such as the brain, lymph nodes, kidneys, spine, bones, and even the skin.

Aloosh says they are definitely concerned about the rising number but not about the risk to the general public.

"We have been in touch with our primary care partners, with physicians and hospitals, and we're looking to quickly diagnose and treat to reduce the risk," he says.

The health unit report says a single case of active TB requires a robust public health response, including case management, contact tracing, and preventative care for those exposed contacts.

Each identified case can generate 10 to 50 or more contacts needing health care follow-up, especially in high-transmission risk environments such as congregate living settings, including shared accommodations for IAWs.