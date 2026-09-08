NTP confirms a tornado touched down in Windsor

Damage after a roof is ripped off a home in a storm in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 3, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

It’s been confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Windsor.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University in London sent a team to the area Friday to survey and assess the damage from Thursday evening’s storm that hit the city.

The NTP has confirmed a tornado with a rating of EF1 that was packing a max wind speed of 165 km/h.

The rating is based on both structural and tree damage.

In a posting on Facebook, the NTP says this appears to be a continuation of an EF2-rated tornado that came through Detroit and crossed the Detroit River, as confirmed by the US National Weather Service.

On Thursday evening, a storm that passed over the city knocked down power lines, uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs, and damaged several homes, including one that had its roof torn off and thrown a block away.

Most of the damage was in Windsor’s east end in the Riverside and Forest Glade neighbourhoods.