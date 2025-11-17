The third installment of the "Now You See Me" series has topped the North American box office, beating "The Running Man" this weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" earned $21.3 million, while Paramount's "The Running Man" made $17 million.

Including international sales, the worldwide opening for "Now You See Me" is estimated at $75.5 million.

The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, brings back the original cast and introduces new magicians.

Reviews were mixed, but audiences were more positive.

"The Running Man," directed by Edgar Wright, also received mixed reviews and earned $28.2 million worldwide.