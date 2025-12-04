Two new K9 officers are officially on duty.

K9 Officer Smoke and K9 Officer Shadow graduated Wednesday and will now be on regular patrol in Windsor and Sarnia respectively.

Smoke is an 18-month-old German Shepherd Malinois from Holland partnered with Constable Rylan Salmon for the Windsor Police Service.

Shadow is a two-year-old German Shepherd originally from Holland partnered with Constable Kyle Vince for the Sarnia Police Service.

Both dogs were chosen by the Windsor Police Service K9 unit where they underwent 15 weeks of intensive training for detection of narcotics, ammunition and firearms.

Mike Van Sickle, Deputy Chief with Sarnia Police, says Windsor was consistently recommended for their K9 training.

"We're looking forward to having police dog Shadow and Constable Vince back in Sarnia, and what they're going to offer to our program. The sustainability of our dog program is now in place, and it's all thanks to what the Windsor Police Service offers."

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley says success of the K9 program comes from strong partnerships across the province.

"Our work with the Sarnia Police Service is a great example... training together strengthens regional preparedness and maintains the highest standards of policing excellence. It's fair to say that our police dogs are some of Windsor's most popular officers. Each time they assist with an arrest, it always gets peoples attention and for good reason."

Crowley says he's very proud of this unit.

"These dogs complete a demanding 15 week training course. After they arrive, Constable Lance Montigny and his team continue working diligently to ensure they remain fit, focused, and ready for duty. I would be remiss not to mention how proud I am of our canine unit who is consistently recognized nationally as a top program in canine policing."

In the meantime, K9 Officer Coal is now officially retired after serving the City of Windsor for eight years.

He will live out his retirement with Constable Eric Willson.