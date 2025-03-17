Five new movies opened in wide release in North American theaters this weekend.

And yet it's likely going to be the lowest-grossing of the year to date.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the Jack Quaid action-comedy "Novocaine" took first place with $8.7 million.

"Mickey 17" and the new Steven Soderbergh spy-thriller "Black Bag" were neck and neck for second and third place with both reporting $7.5 million weekends.

Fourth place went to "Captain America: Brave New World" in its fifth weekend.

"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" rounded out the top five.