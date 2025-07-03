A 21-year-old driver from LaSalle is facing a half a dozen of charges after a traffic stop in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was stopped on June 27 around 1:45 a.m. on Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the driver has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, failure of refusal to comply with demand, failure to stop at a red light, novice driver - B.A.C. above zero and young driver - B.A.C. above zero.

The driver's license is suspended for 90-days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in a Windsor court on July 15.