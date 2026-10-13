Novice driver charged in Tecumseh

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

Impaired driving charges have been laid against a novice driver.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Tecumseh say officers investigated a crash on Friday, October 9, just before 4 p.m. on St. Jacques Street.

According to police, a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle.

A 27-year-old from Windsor is facing a list of charges, including operation while impaired, dangerous operation, two novice driver charges and two G1 licence holder charges.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.