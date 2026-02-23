A novice driver is facing a handful of charges after a traffic stop in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a vehicle on February 21 just after 1 a.m. (1:17 am) on Talbot Street West near Chestnut Street.

According to police, the driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving offences, including being a novice driver with blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above zero.

The 26-year-old from Leamington was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police say the driver's license has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.