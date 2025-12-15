National home sales fell 10.7 per cent in November compared with the same month last year as the Canadian Real Estate Association says activity has veered into a holding pattern heading into 2026.

The association says 33,895 properties changed hands across the country last month, as home sales also ticked 0.6 per cent lower from October on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The actual national average sale price of a home sold in November was $682,219, down two per cent from a year earlier.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says some sellers are making price concessions in order to get deals done before the end of the year, however demand could pick up in 2026 as a result of the Bank of Canada's "clear signal that rates are now about as good as they're likely going to get."

The association says new listings were down 1.6 per cent month-over-month.

There were 173,000 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of November, up 8.5 per cent from a year earlier but 2.5 per cent below the long-term average for that time of the year.