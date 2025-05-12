New hope that a cancelled program within the local french catholic school board will be reinstated.

A notice of motion will be discussed on May 26 during the Csc Providence board meeting asking that the Sports Academies program be reinstated for two years, and another motion to allow for consultation with students and parents to continue.

In mid-April, local parents expressed their frustration after the program was abruptly cancelled - despite a number of students already being registered and deposits being paid for the 2025-26 school year.

Erika Vigneux was one of many parents frustrated by the decision after her daughter was enrolled to play hockey in this program at E.J. Lajeunesse next year.

The board had stated that declining enrolment over the last five years and an increase in cost pressures was the reasoning for the cut.

Now, the motion put forward by trustee Jacques Kenny will be discussed in two weeks, and Vigneux says many parents will be delegates.

Vigneux says she's pleased with the motions put forward.

"At the very least they do kind of owe it to these kids that were already registered, so for them to at least - one of the motions be to keep it going for at least the next two school years so that the students who were already registered will get to participate in the program. And so that's great as well."

She says she doesn't know if she believes the declining enrolment reasoning from the board.

"We do know that hockey and dance, from what we've been told, have had the numbers. And actually one of my older daughters friends, I was talking to her mom and she reminded that not last year, but the year before, her daughter was actually waitlisted for the hockey program because there was actually an excess number of kids wanting to do the program."

She says the board has been very quiet since the program was cut.

"Very just generalized information from the board, the same generic email did go out to parents. But, we're really happy that the trustees put forward these motions, that we're going to get our say at this meeting, and hopefully this will all be turned around."

Vigneux says she will be one of many delegates at the meeting. She says she'll be focusing on how her upset her daughter is about the program being cancelled.

This program allows students in Grade 7 and 8 to focus on developing athletic talent through structured training, education, and support services. This program was offered for hockey, dance, and soccer at both Lajeunesse and L'Essor.

Those interested in being a delegate at the meeting must register on the board's website by 4 p.m. on May 12.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on May 26 at the board office located at 7515 Forest Glade Drive.