Neighbors, government workers and a powerful railroad snow-clearing machine nicknamed "Darth Vader" are scrambling to dig out the northeastern United States from a brutal snowstorm.

But as the snow moves northward and tapers off Tuesday, forecasters warn that another storm is on its way.

Meteorologists call Monday's storm the strongest in a decade. It dumped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the Northeast — and more than 3 feet in Rhode Island.

Thousands of flights have been canceled. Roads are starting to reopen, mass transportation is coming back online and power is returning for some of the hundreds of thousands who had lost electricity.