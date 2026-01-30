Another non-stop destination has been added at Windsor International Airport.

In a social media post, YQG has announced that Porter Airlines will begin providing non-stop service to Ottawa 7-days a week on May 1st.

Prices vary between $184 to over $400 depending on the day of the week and the seat class.

The service to Ottawa is already available but there's a connection at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, so having a direct flight will save travellers hours of time changing plans and waiting for the connection.

The non-stop flight takes about 1-hour 40-minutes.

Windsor International Airport offers flights from Air Canada, Air Transat, and West Jet.