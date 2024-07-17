Charges have been laid after a stabbing in the city.

Windsor police say officers were called to a home in the 300-block of Clinton Street shortly before midnight on July 11 for an assault in progress and found a man sitting on the porch bleeding profusely.



The investigation revealed, the victim confronted the a suspect inside the home and was stabbed several times throughout his upper body.



Police say the suspect was armed with a knife and a sharp object.



The male victim was treated by officers along with EMS and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police say the suspect was located on Monday, July 15 within the 300 block of Clinton Street and was arrested.



A 28-year-old been charged with assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

