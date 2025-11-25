TORONTO — A new report says the beverage industry has grown to meet Canadians' shifting tastes as demand rises for both health-conscious and non-alcoholic drinks.

The report from the Conference Board of Canada, which was funded by the Canadian Beverage Association, says households spent $12.5 billion on non-alcoholic beverages in 2024, which was three per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

But household spending on non-alcoholic drinks has moderated from the peak of just over $13 billion it saw during the pandemic, coming down 4.4 per cent since 2020.

The report estimates the non-alcoholic beverage sector added $5.8 billion to Canada's GDP last year, generating $0.8 in additional GDP for every dollar of output.

It says the industry supported 45,000 direct, indirect and induced full-time equivalent jobs, as direct employment surpassed 16,000 full-time roles.

The research also shows that consumer preferences have also been shifting toward beverages with ingredients that carry health benefits, reduced sugar, organic certification and plant-based components.