Nominations open for 29th annual Biz X magazine awards

A chance to recognize local businesses, organizations, and professionals locally.

Nominations are now underway for the 29th annual Biz X magazine awards.

Community members can nominate their favourite shops and individuals throughout Windsor, Essex County, and Pelee Island.

24 categories are open ranging from outstanding new business to retail shops, top restaurants, perfect patio, best event of the year, pop-up retailer of the year, and more.

One individual or business from each category will be selected from public voting and a judging panel. All winners will be published within the November/December issue of Biz X magazine.

Publisher Deborah Jones says there are a number of categories.

“We are also introducing a new category that’s most likely going to become a staple, Fabulous Family Biz. It’s in honour of my late father, Dr. Colin Jones, who worked with us and helped mold us into the magazine that we are, and I want to recognize other families who have parents or husbands and wives, siblings that are also doing the same thing.”

She says they typically see upwards of 250 nominations.

“We have had a lot of people and businesses win that are in the towns like Amherstburg and Harrow and Kingsville. They are really always usually duking it out to try to win as many awards as possible, but obviously it’s the best companies in here and we’re very proud of all our nominees. I mean, we really do get the cream of the crop that’s out there.”

Jones says the public will be able to vote from September 22nd to the 29th.

“We do have a combination process for everything from what nominators say, to what our judges think, to what the nominees themselves send back and also what some of the results are for the voting poll as well so that we can an informed decision.”

Nominations will be open until September 9 at 5 p.m.

A complete list of all categories, official rules and more information can be found on the Biz X website.