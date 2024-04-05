It's time again to recognize the Windsor-Essex County "Nurse of the Year" from the many dedicated nurses making a difference every day with their patients in the community.

Nominations are now open for the 17th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award, which is selected and given by the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) from nominations received from the public.



The award was named for Lois Fairley, who spent her career serving patients at Grace Hospital as a nurse and head nurse.



Lois passed away in 2007, and the RNAO instituted the award for Windsor-Essex in 2008.



John Fairley, Lois' son, believes anyone who has ever needed nursing care in a hospital, at home or through public health knows the difference an outstanding nurse makes with patients and families.



He says it's a great time of year for their family, but also all of the hard working nurses making a difference locally.



"Once a year people can nominate and celebrate not only nursing during Nurses Week, all the nurses, but one special one that kind of fits the term of Nurse of the Year. Who has done amazing things, or reached out and been a great partner to a family," he said.



Fairley says as part of a nomination they're looking for people to tell them a story in 500 words or less about how a nurse impacted the life of a patient, a family, their workplace or the community.



"What did they do, what was the situation you were in, how great they were, what was the something special that makes you remember them? It's amazing over the years you get to see and hear about, quietly, nurses one-on-one, and with families who have brought people and families through some very difficult times."



He says there's so many aspects to nurses, and so many great ones that have been nominated in Windsor-Essex over the years.



"There is something always special about nurses, we know that their caring is above normal for most people in their day to day lives. When they go to work, they're in the people business and the caring business. There's plenty of people to celebrate and every year we celebrate all the nominations, and all the nurses, but again choosing one to be very special," he said.



All entries must be received by April 23.



The 17th Annual Award presentation will take place during Nurses Week 2024, which runs from May 6 to May 12.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi