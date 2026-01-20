The nomination period is now open for the 11th annual Best of Windsor Essex Awards.

The campaign is put on Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Jason Toner, TWEPI's Vice President of Marketing and Communications says there are 25 award categories this year including some new ones.

They include Best Brunch Spot, Best Waterfront View, Best Shopping Experience and Best Sweet Treat.

Toner says the awards align with current traveller trends.

"A few less awards but more concentrated how people visit, how people explore and how people travel," says Toner. "So more aligning with where the industry is headed but also amplifying some of our bigger messages that we promote in the region all year."

He says the awards are for locals and visitors.

"It's a lot about exploring our communities, exploring the districts and finding really great places to hang out, explore," he says. "Locals and visitors a like use these awards to find places to go."

Toner says 40 awards were previously given out every year.

"We're right around 455 awards that have been given out, and that amounts to, over the 10 years, over 100,000 votes that have come in to support these finalists and businesses," says Toner.

The awards are described as "a community-driven celebration recognizing the region's most loved restaurants, attractions, shops, festivals and visitor experiences - as submitted by the people who know them best."

The nomination period closes on Sunday, February 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The award winners will be announced on April 14 at the Capitol Theatre.