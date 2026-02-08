The deadline for nominations for the LaSalle awards ceremony have been extended.

The town is hosting the LaSalle Awards of Excellence on April 9 at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.

The deadline to nominate an individual was slated for February 9, however that has been extended until February 17.

15 awards are available among a range of categories, such as Arts and Culture, Sports, Business, and Community Awards.

Recipients will be chosen by a committee made up of community members.

Nominees will be notified in advance of the award ceremony, and recipients will be announced at the event.

Tickets to attend the celebration event will be available for purchase in March.

