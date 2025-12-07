It's time to nominate your favourite holiday decorations.

Nominations are officially open in the 3rd annual Windsor-Tecumseh Griswold Awards.

These awards allow residents to recognize the festive and creative holiday decorations on homes and businesses across the community.

These awards are inspired by Clark Griswold from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and recognize displays that spread holiday cheer.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says it's all about celebrating the holiday season.

"We want to know who's enjoying the Christmas season the most, whose got the spirit of the holiday season with them, and that's who we want to celebrate with the Griswold Awards."

He's encouraging everyone to participate.

"Everyone in the community, particularly in my riding Windsor-Tecumseh, although I have been known to cross some boundaries to go and give the award to others. But, really focused on the east side of Windsor, and the Town of Tecumseh."

Dowie says it's great to do this year-after-year.

"I found so many families who are totally into the season, they do a tremendous job with making sure that we're celebrating wisely, and getting that spirit, engaging the whole neighbourhood. So, I look forward to meeting even more of those families as nominations come in."

To make a nomination, email the name and address of the individual, or the business/organization you want to recognize to andrew.dowie@pc.ola.org.

Include a photo of the holiday display as well within the email.

The submission deadline is Monday, December 15.