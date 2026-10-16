‘Nobody believed me’: South Woodslee Man Wins $250K

A South Woodslee man who just won a quarter of a million dollars says he plans to “keep living a life of fun and laughter.”

Donald M won $250,000, the top prize in the Crossword Deluxe scratch game.

Donald told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he only started playing the lottery about two months ago.

“I was at home enjoying a coffee and playing my ticket when I realized I’d won something. I asked my partner to check it for me, and she said, ‘You won $250!’ Then I checked my ticket using the OLG app and discovered it was actually $250,000!”

The self-proclaimed practical joker said one of his mottos is to have fun and not take life too seriously, but convincing people it was real has proved to be a challenge.

“I told a bunch of friends, and no one believes it,” said Donald. “They don’t believe a word I say! In fact, I don’t even believe it!”

Donald plans to save for retirement, make some home improvements, and continue leading a life of fun and laughter.

The winning ticket was purchased at Foodland on Talbot Street South in Essex.