Noah and Olivia were Ontario's most popular baby names in 2024, mirroring national trends that suggest parents across the country largely agree on favourite monikers.

The Ontario government says Olivia clinched the top spot among baby girls for the 16th year in a row, while Noah was the most popular for baby boys for the sixth year in a row.

The ranking is similar to Statistics Canada's top baby names for that year, which share seven of the boy names and seven of the girl names.

Both lists crowned Noah, Liam and Theodore as Top 3 for boys, with Oliver, Benjamin, Lucas and Leo also favoured, but in a different order.

Similarities were also high among girls' names, with each list ranking Charlotte and Amelia second and fourth, respectively.

Sophia, Sofia, Emma, Ava and Mia also appeared on both lists, although in different order.

Ontario's top 10 names for boys in 2024, released Tuesday, were: Noah, Liam, Theodore, Oliver, Jack, Henry, Benjamin, Lucas, Muhammad and Leo.

Released in September, StatCan's top names for boys that year were: Noah, Liam, Theodore, Leo, William, Oliver, Lucas, James, Benjamin and Thomas.

Ontario's top 10 names for girls in 2024 were: Olivia, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Emma, Ava, Maya, Sofia, Mia and Isla.

StatCan's top names for girls that year were: Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Sofia, Mia, Chloe, Lily and Ava.