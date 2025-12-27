The $80 million Lotto Max jackpot once again remains unclaimed after the fifth straight draw without a winner.
With that rollover, officials at OLG say the final Lotto Max draw of 2025 will now feature $129 million in top prizing, made up of the $80 million jackpot and an estimated 49 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.
The final Lotto Max draw of the year is set for Tuesday, Dec. 30.
While the jackpot went untouched, several Ontario players claimed seven-figure prizes in the Boxing Day draw.
OLG says $1 million Maxmillions tickets were sold in Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Mississauga and Oakville, along with one $1 million Maxmillions ticket purchased through OLG.ca.
Additional Maxmillions prizes were split with tickets sold outside the province.
A $500,000 Maxmillions ticket was sold in Milton and split with another ticket sold in Western Canada.
Another $500,000 Maxmillions prize was sold in Ottawa and split with a ticket sold in British Columbia, while a third $500,000 Maxmillions prize was sold in the Prince Edward County and Hastings area and split with a ticket sold in Atlantic Canada.
An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in the Wellington County area.
Since Lotto Max launched in 2009, Ontario players have won more than $9.5 billion, including 117 jackpot wins and 980 Maxmillions prizes across the province.
Lotto Max tickets cost $5 per play, with draws held every Tuesday and Friday.
-Written by CP24's Jermaine Wilson