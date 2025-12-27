The $80 million Lotto Max jackpot once again remains unclaimed after the fifth straight draw without a winner.

With that rollover, officials at OLG say the final Lotto Max draw of 2025 will now feature $129 million in top prizing, made up of the $80 million jackpot and an estimated 49 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

The final Lotto Max draw of the year is set for Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Players in Ontario still land major wins

While the jackpot went untouched, several Ontario players claimed seven-figure prizes in the Boxing Day draw.

OLG says $1 million Maxmillions tickets were sold in Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Mississauga and Oakville, along with one $1 million Maxmillions ticket purchased through OLG.ca.

Additional Maxmillions prizes were split with tickets sold outside the province.

A $500,000 Maxmillions ticket was sold in Milton and split with another ticket sold in Western Canada.

Another $500,000 Maxmillions prize was sold in Ottawa and split with a ticket sold in British Columbia, while a third $500,000 Maxmillions prize was sold in the Prince Edward County and Hastings area and split with a ticket sold in Atlantic Canada.

An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in the Wellington County area.

Since Lotto Max launched in 2009, Ontario players have won more than $9.5 billion, including 117 jackpot wins and 980 Maxmillions prizes across the province.

Lotto Max tickets cost $5 per play, with draws held every Tuesday and Friday.

-Written by CP24's Jermaine Wilson